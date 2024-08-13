Police are appealing for help to find a woman who has gone missing from a holiday park wearing a purple dressing gown.

Yvonne Betts, 70, was last seen walking away from the holiday park in Stoke Holy Cross just south of Norwich at 5am on Tuesday morning.

Police said the missing woman, who is 5ft 3ins tall, was wearing just the dressing gown and a pair of Croc shoes when she left the park at Brickle Road.

A spokesperson said: "We are growing concerned for the welfare of Yvonne. Anyone with any information about Yvonne’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference NC-13082024-100."

