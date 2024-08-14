A fatal fire at a house where a man in his 80s lived alone was not suspicious, police have said.

Officers were called to Bury Road in Thetford, Norfolk, at 9.23pm on Monday by firefighters who had discovered a body while extinguishing the blaze.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "Following inquiries police are satisfied there are no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The person who died has not been formally identified but the family of the man living at the property have been informed.

