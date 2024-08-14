Fugitive Daryl Taylor captured after Ipswich Hospital escape

A fugitive who went on the run while receiving treatment at Ipswich Hospital has been captured by police.

Daryl Taylor, 33, was convicted of causing actual bodily harm in 2023 and is also charged with child sexual offences.

Taylor, of no-fixed-abode, absconded while under arrest on Sunday 11th August.

Suffolk Police said Taylor was captured during an operation in Rendlesham on Wednesday evening.

Two other men were arrested alongside Taylor on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Superintendent Andy Martin said: “I want to thank the officers and staff involved in arresting Daryl Taylor this evening for their unwavering and relentless efforts in locating him.

“It is right and proper that he now serves the term of his recall and be presented to the courts on the charges against him.”

“We know that other persons have assisted in hiding Taylor, who was sought for child sexual offence charges and a prison recall.

“We are robustly pursuing all enquiries to promptly bring those persons to justice.

“We would also like to thank members of the public for their support.”

