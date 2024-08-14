A hairdresser who died when he fell from a top-floor hotel window was due to marry his former X Factor contestant fiance within weeks, it has emerged.

Oliver Marmon, 33, died in a fall from the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, late on Sunday night.

He had been due to marry his partner Jaymi Hensley, a singer who had appeared on the ITV show as part of the boy band Union J in 2012, in September.

Mr Hensley, 34, had initially been arrested on suspicion of murder but was later released and will face no further action, police said on Tuesday as they stood down their murder investigation.

That followed results of a forensic post-mortem examination which concluded that Mr Marmon had died as a result of injuries sustained from a fall from height.

Mr Marmon fell from a window on the top floor of the hotel. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It came as his family paid emotional tribute to him, describing him as as a “spiritual, gentle soul” who was “beautiful both inside and out”.

Mr Hensley and his bandmates from Union J starred on X Factor in 2012, appearing on the same series as Rylan Clark and eventual winner James Arthur, and went on to have four top 10 hits.

The couple had been together since 2009, and were due to marry next month, with Mr Hensley describing his partner on social media as "my strength and stay", echoing the late Queen Elizabeth's tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Olly Marmon was described by his partner as "my strength and stay". Credit: Northamptonshire Police/Family photo

Emergency services had been called to the hotel in Sheep Street at 11.30pm on Sunday night. Despite their efforts, Mr Marmon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed while police carried out their early investigations but reopened after the morning rush hour.

Det Ch Insp Johnny Campbell, who led the investigation, said: “In Olly’s case I can confirm the evidence we have examined did not support his death as a homicide, which has now been further confirmed by the results of the preliminary forensic post-mortem report.

“Our initial findings and decision have been explained to Olly’s family who will continued to be supported by Northamptonshire Police as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

“A 34-year-old man arrested in connection with this incident has been released without charge and is now assisting the investigation team with the coroner’s process.”

A file is now being prepared for the coroner.

