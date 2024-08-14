Play Brightcove video

Former prime minister Liz Truss stormed off stage mid-way through a talk after an "I crashed the economy" banner appeared behind her.

The ex-South West Norfolk MP was chatting on stage as part of her Ten Years to Save the West book tour.

As she discussed her support for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, a black banner featuring a googly-eyed lettuce slowly descended from the roof.

Ms Truss did not notice the intrusion at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre in Suffolk until a man appeared from off-stage to point it out.

The man asked "what's that?" and turned to a second man, who had been on stage asking the politician questions. "Was that you?" he asked.

The man responded "I've no idea where that's come from" as a few audience members could be heard chuckling.

Ms Truss could then be heard saying "That's not funny" as she put down her papers, removed her microphone and walked off stage.

Political activists Led By Donkeys have claimed responsibility for the stunt, posting videos on their social media accounts.

"We just dropped in on Liz Truss’s pro-Trump speaking tour with a remote-controlled lettuce banner. She didn’t find it funny," they said on Instagram.

The group has previously infiltrated election campaign events by Nigel Farage, projected farewell messages to outgoing Tory MPs on to buildings following the general election, and driven video messages from NHS doctors past Westminster Palace.

Following Tuesday's incident, Richard Melchior, general manager of Beccles Public Hall and Theatre, said: "The venue is aware of the incident. This incident was entirely organised by an outside group.

"The venue is currently assisting the Met Police and we are glad that nobody was injured during the event."

Ms Truss was the UK's shortest-serving prime minister, lasting just 45 days in 2022.

Her resignation came off the back of her "mini -budget", launched by then-Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, which promised £45bn in tax cuts.

The plan was widely blamed for reducing the value of the pound and sending interest rates soaring.

During her book tour talk, Ms Truss could be heard talking about the economy as the banner descended, saying she believed that would be the key to Mr Trump winning the 2024 US election.

"I think the average American is not doing well," she said. "And I think it was Bill Clinton's adviser who said 'It's the economy, stupid'. So I think that he will probably win."

Liz Truss declined to comment on the incident.

