A £5,000 reward has been offered to help catch a "high-risk fugitive" accused of sexual offences against children.

Daryl Taylor fled from police while being treated at Ipswich Hospital on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, who was convicted for causing actual bodily harm in 2023, had been arrested for breaching the terms of his licence as well as on suspicion of seven sexual offences.

Announcing the reward, the charity Crimestoppers revealed Taylor, who has links to the Ipswich and Hollesley areas of Suffolk, had been accused of abusing children.

Phillip Breckon, Crimestoppers' eastern regional manager, said: "Our charity is backing the effort to catch this high-risk fugitive by offering a reward and reminding people that they have the option to use Crimestoppers and stay anonymous.

"If you know where Daryl is located, please speak up.

"Your information could make all the difference and you’ll be helping to keep people and communities safe.”

Taylor is described as white and around 5ft 9in tall, with a stocky build, short brown hair and a beard.

CCTV images of Daryl Taylor who escaped from police custody while being treated at Ipswich Hospital on Sunday 11 August. Credit: Suffolk Police

He has tattoos on his face, neck, arms and legs.

When he escaped from the hospital he was wearing a black and grey North Face jumper and matching jogging bottoms and black Adidas sliders.

Police believe he was helped to get away by a group and four people - a man and three women - were arrested shortly after.

On Tuesday, Supt Andy Martin, of Suffolk Police, said the circumstances surrounding Taylor's escape were being "robustly investigated".

But, despite urging the public not to approach the him, Supt Martin said he did not believe Taylor was a danger to others.

"We are not treating him as a risk to the general public or a risk to anybody in the hospital," he said.

"He simply wants to escape custody and not be brought to court to face up to what he's been charged with. We think he's just going to try to lie low."

