Police have bailed a suspect who was arrested over a suspicious house fire that drove six people from their homes and is being treated as a "targeted attack".

The fire broke out at a property in Portman Road, Ipswich, at about 5.20am on Tuesday, forcing those inside to flee.

A man and a woman suffered broken legs after jumping from a window to escape the blaze and were taken to hospital, where they were also treated for smoke inhalation.

Eleven people living in neighbouring properties were also asked to leave, and a refuge centre was set up the borough council.

A 24-year-old man from Felixstowe who was arrested in connection with the fire has been bailed by police.

"The incident is being treated as suspicious and initial police inquiries lead officers to believe that this was a localised and targeted attack," said a spokesman.

"A police scene remains in place around property and inquiries remain ongoing."

The man who was arrested has been bailed until 12 November 2024.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses.

