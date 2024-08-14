Three weeks have passed since a dog walker was attacked on a rural lane in Suffolk.

Mother-of-six Anita Rose died three days after being found unconscious in the village of Brantham, to the south of Ipswich.

While three people have been arrested as part of the murder investigation, no one has yet been charged and many questions remain unanswered.

Who attacked Anita Rose?

Three days after the attack on Anita Rose on 24 July, police arrested a 45-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of attempted murder, before re-arresting him the following day on suspicion of murder following her death.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested at the same time on suspicion of handling stolen goods. Both have since been released on bail until 25 October.

A second man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder a week after the attack and was later bailed until 24 October.

No one has been charged.

A Greater Anglia train passing nearby to where Anita Rose was found unconscious. Credit: ITV News Anglia

However, following rumours circulated on social media, police took the unusual decision to reveal some details about those they had arrested.

Some high-profile tweeters claimed the suspects were both Somali migrants - helping to further stir up the unrest which has led to a number of riots in recent weeks.

"The arrested and since bailed individuals in connection with the Anita Rose case are not Somali migrants," police confirmed.

"We typically wouldn’t comment on a nationality and the only reason we have in this instance is because it’s a dangerous piece of misinformation, which we will continue to dispel."

Why was Anita Rose attacked?

Detectives have spoken to more than 630 people, and taken 90 statements as part of their investigation. They have also received more than 150 messages via the major investigation public portal.

But they admit they have still not established a motive for the killing.

A spokesman said: "A number of forensic processes have been carried out to assist in this and the results of those are awaited.

"Until all results are received back, the police continue to keep an open mind as to all possible motives for such a serious attack on Anita resulting in the injuries she sustained."

How did Anita Rose die?

The 57-year-old was found face down and unconscious and with serious head injuries on a track in Brantham. Her dog, a springer spaniel named Bruce, was found safe and well beside her.

The mum died on 27 July and a post-mortem examination was unable to establish a cause of death. Suffolk Police said further rests would be carried out.

Results of a second post-mortem exam have not yet been released, and police have not said when those further tests will take place.

How did Anita Rose's body end up near sewage works on Rectory Lane?

Police have attempted to trace the route Ms Rose took while walking her dog early that morning using CCTV and doorbell camera footage.

Detectives initially released a map of a journey they believe she took, but later updated the route - but did not reveal what had been behind their updated theory, other than to say they were following "multiple active lines of inquiry".

Ms Rose left her home in Palfrey Heights in Brantham at 5am on 24 July.

She is then thought to have gone on to a track road off Brooklands Rise, which she followed to Rectory Lane, before turning on to The Chase and the A137. The old route suggested she did not turn on to The Chase.

Police now believe Anita Rose turned back from the river, rather than looping round to where her body was found. Credit: ITV News Anglia

From there, she is believed to have turned on to Newmill Lane, reaching the river.

Police initially thought she followed the river and looped back on to Rectory Lane, where her body was found near a sewage works.

But now, they believe she turned back on Newmill Lane after reaching the river.

It raises questions about what happened next and how her body got to where she was found.

Where is Anita Rose's pink jacket?

A doorbell camera image of Ms Rose showed her wearing a pink zip-up jacket while walking her dog on the day she was attacked. But by the time she was found, she was no longer wearing it.

Suffolk Police confirmed that three weeks on, they had still not managed to locate the jacket. It is thought to be made from a waterproof material and to be an outdoor clothing brand, possibly Regatta.

In the days after Ms Rose's death, searches were carried out in Palfrey Heights, where she lived, and woodland along her suspected route as officers hunted the jacket and her missing phone.

On Sunday 4 August, police set up two new "locations of interest" in Newmill Lane, with officers seen cutting back vegetation. They did not elaborate on the reasons for their interest, but the areas remained cordoned off until Thursday.

Anita Rose was wearing this distinctive pink jacket on the morning she was attacked. Credit: Suffolk Police

Where was her mobile phone found?

At the start of the investigation, police were also appealing for help to find Ms Rose's mobile phone - an Apple iPhone.

By Sunday 28 July, police had found the phone but they have refused to reveal where it was discovered.

The following day, they released a map showing Mr Rose's suspected route, though it has since been amended.

Police had earlier said they believed the device could hold " key information or evidence to the investigation".

