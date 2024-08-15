Pop star Ed Sheeran has followed the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Rob MclEhenney by investing in a football club.

The lifelong Ipswich Town fan has bought a 1.4% stake in the newly promoted side, who will face Liverpool on Saturday.

The club announced the news earlier this evening.

In a statement on the club's website it said:

"His total stake in the Football Club is 1.4%, and as part of the agreement, Ed will have long-term use of an executive box at Portman Road stadium, which he has personalised ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Ed will not join the board of the Football Club as this is a passive and minority investment only."

Speaking to the club Ed said: “I am really excited to have bought a small percentage of my hometown football club,.

“It’s any football fan’s dream to be an owner of the club they support, and I feel so grateful for this opportunity.

“I have lived in Suffolk since I was three years old and, while I travel the world and sometimes feel like an outsider in big cities, Suffolk and Ipswich have always made me feel part of the community and protected. "

Since Sheeran started sponsoring the shirts, they have become best sellers, and he has become something of a global ambassador for the team.

Listen to the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted