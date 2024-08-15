A mum-of-five who died after being attacked by a dog was bitten on her upper arm and died the next day, an inquest heard.

Michelle Hempstead, 34, was attacked by the animal at her home in Southend in Essex.

Police have not said what breed it was, but indicated that it was assessed as not a banned breed.

An inquest, which was opened and adjourned in Chelmsford on Thursday, was told that police found her with a “laceration to her upper limb” on 29 July.

Court co-ordinator Andy Flack said that Ms Hempstead was taken to Southend Hospital for treatment, then subsequently transferred to the Royal London Hospital, where she died the following day.

Ms Hempstead was bitten at flat in Retort Close, said police. Credit: Google Maps

He said a post-mortem examination recorded that Ms Hempstead sustained a “dog bite wound to left upper arm”.

Mr Flack said that transection of the left axillary artery – the main artery to the arm – was also a contributory cause to her death.

Multi-organ failure and hypovolemic shock – where a severe loss of blood or other fluids prevents the heart from pumping enough blood – were also given as contributory causes.

Lincoln Brookes, senior coroner for Essex, said – after details of the case were outlined – that he would suspend the hearing pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

Michelle Hempstead was bitten on the upper left arm, the inquest heard. Credit: ITV News Anglia

“I’ve received a written request from Essex Police to suspend the coronial proceedings pending a criminal investigation,” said Mr Brookes. “I accordingly grant that request.”

He said he would review the suspension after three months, and asked that his “deepest condolences” are passed to the family.

An online fundraising page, aiming to raise £8,000 for Ms Hempstead’s funeral, described her as the “kindest soul”.

Her friend, who wrote on the page that she would be speaking on behalf of family and friends, said: “Michelle wasn’t just a mother to five beautiful children, she was a daughter, a friend, a neighbour, a big support system for the people around her but undoubtedly the kindest soul to have crossed everyone’s paths.

“We are absolutely heartbroken by her absence and we’d like to do her justice by coming together as a community at this unfortunate time.”

Essex Police said officers were called to an address in Retort Close by the ambulance service at 11.30pm on July 29 this year.

Police said the dog involved in the incident was seized afterwards and “assessed by a dog liaison officer as not a banned breed”.

The force said at the time that it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Two dogs were seized from the address, but just one of them is believed to have been involved in the incident, police said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know