Students across the East of England have been opening their A-level results, with figures showing they achieved more top marks than last year.

Across East Anglia there was a year-on-year increase in the proportion of A-level entries awarded A and above.

In the East of England 27.5% of students achieved A or A*- up from 26.6% in 2023 according to figures published by the Joint Council for Qualifications.

In the East Midlands, which covers Northampton, the result rose marginally, up from 22.3% to 22.5% this year.

Head of Felixstowe School, Emma Wilson-Downes, said the students had done "absolutely fantastically." Credit: ITV News Anglia

Emma Wilson-Downes, head of Felixstowe School in Suffolk, said it had been a fantastic year.

"We've had more top grades than ever before, so we're really pleased the hard work of the students has paid off," she said.

"It is really emotional they have been through quite a journey.

"They've worked really hard and we've been there with them through the highs and the lows. There have been a lot of tears this morning but tears of joy."

Pupils and staff celebrating A-level results at Felixstowe school in Suffolk Credit: ITV News Anglia

The clearing process

The head of the university admissions service (Ucas) suggested that prospective students are increasingly waiting until results day before making a final decision on where to study next,.

Jo Saxton, Ucas’s chief executive, said applicants were using clearing – which matches applicants to university places yet to be filled – to “exert their choice” once they have their exam grades.

The University of Northampton's vice-chancellor, Prof Anne Marie Kilday, said the calls to their so-called "clearing bunkers" had been flooding in already.

Staff at the University of Northampton fielding clearing calls Credit: ITV News Anglia

"We've already taken about 400 calls and that's within about an hour of starting. We expect it to be super busy," she said.

"Clearing nowadays goes past the first day and really lasts for a longer period of time because applicants have a bit more choice."

The number of applicants accepted on to UK degree courses has risen this year, Ucas figures show.

Overall, 243,650 18-year-old applicants from the UK have been accepted at a university or college, compared to 230,600 last year – a rise of 6%.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know