A ten year old has achieved the highest grade in A-level maths, after being one of the youngest in Britain to take the exam.

Kautilya Katariya, who attends Wootton Park School in Northampton, earned the highest possible grade - an A* - in his maths A-level.

He told ITV News Anglia that he planned to celebrate with a Subway sandwich.

The youngster managed to get top marks in his maths GCSE two years ago after being self-taught during lockdown.

Kautilya Katariya with his proud parents and grandfather Credit: ITV News Anglia

At the age of six he was also named "Youngest computer programmer" by Guinness World Records.

Kautilya will now start Year 6 in September, where he will study further maths and physics A-levels, as well as taking his Year 6 SATs.

