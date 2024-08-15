Tributes have been paid to a father-of-seven who was killed when he was hit by a lorry after his car broke down on a motorway.

Michael Stokes, 30, from London, was on foot when he was involved in the collision between junctions 12 and 13 of the M1 in Bedfordshire at 2.30am on Sunday.

His family said in a statement released through police: "He was a loving member of the family and loved by all who knew him.

“He was a father to seven children who are all completely devastated at the loss of their dad. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

“Michael was dedicated to his girlfriend who is completely broken at his sudden passing.

“He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

An investigation is taking place into the incident, and police continue to appeal for witnesses.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know