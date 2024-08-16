An abuser who had a sexual relationship with a teenager, encouraging her to skip school to spend time with him, has been jailed.

Daniel Outing, aged 32, of no fixed abode was arrested in 2018 after his victim, who was more than 10 years younger than him, revealed the relationship to a family member.

Following his arrest, searches of his devices found they contained hundreds of indecent images of children and some extreme pornographic images.

In a statement read to Norwich Crown Court, the victim said while at the time she did not realise the wrong, it had taken a huge toll on her life.

She said that due to her age she was easily persuaded to skip lessons in order to spend more time with Outing, which had a detrimental effect on her education.

Eventually she withdrew both from school and friendships in order to keep the relationship secret, with Outing saying they would both get into trouble if they were found out.

Outing admitted nine charges - five counts of sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16 between 1 April 2017 and 31 July 2018, three counts of making an indecent photograph on or before 20 November 2018, and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image on or before 20 November 2018.

He was given a six-year jail sentence and an extended licence period of four years.

He was also given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

Norfolk Police said once the case finished the victim wanted to return to learning and find a way to support other child victims of adult abuse.

