Two young children have been injured, one seriously, after a crash at a crossing on a busy road.

The children aged two and four were hit by a white Citroen panel van on the A1321 Broadmayne in Basildon, Essex, at around 8am on Friday.

Essex Police said the four year-old sustained a serious head injury.

The two year-old was also injured but not as seriously, said officers.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene but police are asking for anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

