A man and woman killed in a road crash were "high-school sweethearts" who had been married for more than 50 years, said their family as inquests into their deaths were opened.

Peter and Kathleen Darby died in a collision in Hilborough in west Norfolk on 14 January.

The couple - a retired teacher and business owner - were close to celebrating their 70th birthdays, said their family.

"Words cannot express the profound sadness and distress we have felt as a family at the loss of our wonderful parents," they said, following the opening of the inquest on Thursday.

"Our parents, Peter and Kathy, were high school sweethearts and married for over 51 years. Family was everything to them. They were the most supportive and doting parents, grandparents and great grandparents, who made us all feel so entirely loved.

"Our mum was a brilliant teacher, beloved by pupils and staff all over Norfolk. Our dad ran a successful bespoke furniture company until he retired and spent a lot of time as a magistrate in the local courts.

"They were funny, constantly bouncing off each other and making us laugh. They were well-liked and always managed to make friends in every setting. They lit up whatever room they entered."

The crash happened at 1.22pm on the B1108 Watton Road, when a black Range Rover Vogue crashed with the grey Renault Kadjar in which Mr and Mrs Darby were travelling.

Their family added: "At the time of the accident, they were both very close to turning 70 and we wish we had had the opportunity to have a big joint celebration.

"Our family will never be the same and while we all cling to our memories, we all have a huge hole in our hearts and lives that can never be filled. Our one small mercy, throughout this ordeal, is that they died together and never had to experience life without one another."

They finished by thanking anyone who had been in touch to offer condolences, and police who investigated.

