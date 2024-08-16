It promises to be a momentous weekend for Ipswich Town as the club prepares to return to Premier League action after 22 years away.

The club defied the odds last season to pull off back-to-back promotions, becoming the first team to go from League One to the Premier League in successive campaigns since Southampton did it in 2012.

There's bound to be a carnival atmosphere at Portman Road for the season opener on Saturday lunchtime, with Liverpool coming to town in what will be a "pinch me" moment for everyone connected with the club.

Here is everything you need to know about the Tractor Boys ahead of their long-overdue return to the big time...

How did they get here?

Ipswich Town haven't played in the Premier League since 2002. Credit: PA

Ipswich have a rich top-flight pedigree, having famously won the old Division One title under Sir Alf Ramsey in 1962.

They have been absent from the Premier League for more than two decades though, having failed to return after relegation in 2002.

It was a demise very few saw coming after the club secured a fifth-placed finish and qualified for the UEFA Cup under then-manager George Burley the season before - a remarkable achievement for a newly promoted club.

Relegation led to a prolonged, and painful spell in the wilderness, the lowest point seeing the club finish 11th in League One - their worst position in the footballing pyramid since 1953.

At that point the club was on its knees - an ageing stadium, dwindling crowds and lack of investment in the team all contributing to one of the darkest periods in living memory.

An intervention from across the pond changed their fortunes though, with American ownership group Gamechanger 20 Ltd buying the club from Marcus Evans who had been at the helm for a largely miserable 13 years.

Since then, the rise has been nothing short of phenomenal - the appointment of Kieran McKenna proving to be a masterstroke which has helped to bring the good times back to Portman Road.

Under his leadership, Town finished as runner-ups in League One, just missing out on the title to Plymouth Argyle, before stunning the footballing world by repeating the feat in the Championship last season.

They did it in some style as well, finishing as the division's top scorers with 92 goals, with a large chunk of those coming in the last 15 minutes of games.

Who is the manager?

Kieran McKenna was linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton this summer. Credit: PA

There aren't many hotter managerial properties in English football at the moment than Kieran McKenna.

Having just secured back-to-back promotions and been named Championship Manager of the Season, the Northern Irishman's stock could hardly be higher - as illustrated by the level of interest in him this summer.

At one stage, it looked likely that McKenna would jump ship, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton all scrapping for his services after he reportedly told Ipswich that he wouldn't be extending his contract.

However, a change of heart then saw him sign a new deal to stay at Portman Road after all - a huge statement of intent from the club.

It was also a show of gratitude from McKenna who was given his first senior managerial role by Ipswich who appointed him from Manchester United where he was part of the coaching team.

Do they have any famous fans?

Ed Sheeran is a familiar face at Ipswich Town games. Credit: PA

I think you all know the answer to this one.

When it comes to famous fans, they don't come much bigger than Ed Sheeran.

The Suffolk superstar has well and truly helped to put Ipswich on the map, regularly wearing his Town shirt for sellout shows around the globe.

He also sponsors the first team kit and has just bought a 1.4% stake in his local club.

Ed isn't the only musician who follows the club, with Keane lead singer Tom Chaplin also a big supporter - as is Busted's Charlie Simpson who grew up in Woodbridge.

Comedian Omid Djalili is a regular at Portman Road these days as well having moved to Suffolk, but as for the most unexpected fan, that particular title surely goes to Hollywood actor Will Ferrell who once said the Tractor Boys were his club during an interview in Miami.

Who have they signed?

Kalvin Phillips and Sammie Szmodics are set to join Ipswich. Credit: PA

There's no doubt about the most eye-catching new arrival of the summer so far, with England midfielder Kalvin Phillips set to seal a season-long loan switch from champions Manchester City ahead of Saturday's big kick-off.

He's likely to be joined by Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics, with Ipswich having agreed a fee which could rise to £11m for last season's Championship top scorer.

That would take Town's summer spending spree to over £70m, with the club having broken their transfer record to sign Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson on a permanent basis in a deal worth more than £20m.

Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves has also joined for an initial £15m, while his ex-Tigers teammate Liam Delap has made the switch to Portman Road as well after Town shelled out a similar fee to lure him from Manchester City.

Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric is another big money signing, but there's been low-cost arrivals too - Ben Johnson turning down a new contract at West Ham United to make the switch to Suffolk on a free transfer, and left-back Conor Townsend joining from Championship side West Brom in a £500,000 deal.

Which Fantasy Premier League players should you target?

Leif Davis registered 18 assists in the Championship last season. Credit: PA

Left-back Leif Davis is sure to be popular with Fantasy Premier League managers having weighed in with a staggering 18 assists last season - a new Championship record for a defender.

At an affordable price of just £4.5m, FPL bosses will be hoping he can produce a similarly impressive output in the Premier League, while winger Omari Hutchinson could be another low-cost option who could potentially yield a high reward (£5.5m).

Once his move has been rubber-stamped, Sammie Szmodics could be another one that managers will target - his 27 goals in the Championship last season likely to make him an attractive proposition for those looking for a bargain.

Can they survive?

The leadership of captain Sam Morsy is likely to be key to Ipswich's survival hopes. Credit: PA

As is often the case with newly promoted clubs, many of the bookmakers have already written off Ipswich's chances of extending their stay in the Premier League for at least another season, with the club seen as second favourites to go down.

Only Leicester City are seen as having a bigger chance of relegation with Sky Bet, but that opinion may well change once Ipswich's transfer business is complete.

One thing you can pretty much guarantee is that it won't be boring.

Under McKenna, Town have been renowned for their free-flowing style of play and it will be fascinating to see whether that approach continues in the top flight.

