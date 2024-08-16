The family of a man who died in a crash with a HGV have paid tribute to their "brilliant dad".

Ian Burgess, 64, of Blunham in Bedfordshire, died when the car he was driving was involved in a crash with an HGV and a Ford Laika on the A428 at Eltisley in Cambridgeshire on Monday.

His family said that Mr Burgess was a “loving husband and soulmate to Paula, brilliant dad to Lana, Jack and Rhona and amazing papa to Isla, Autumn, Oscar and May.

“We are a heartbroken broken family to lose him, and our lives won't be as good without him."

The driver of the HGV, a 53-year-old man from Doncaster, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is on police bail.

Anyone who has information or dashcam footage of the car before the incident should contact the police.

