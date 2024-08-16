Met Police detectives are investigating after human remains were discovered at a rural location in Cambridgeshire.

The remains, which are believed to have been discovered in Kimbolton, near the border with Bedfordshire, were found on Tuesday.

The death is being treated as unexpected, said police.

"Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command unit are currently investigating," said a Cambridgeshire Police spokesman.

"Officers are working to confirm the person's identity and inform next of kin. A scene is in place.

"Inquiries are ongoing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know