A husband has appeared in court and denied murdering his wife and her son.

Calogero Ricotta, 63, pleaded not guilty to killing Maria Nugara, 54, and Giuseppe Morreale, 29, in the village of Ugley in Essex when he appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court.

Ricotta, of Cambridge Road in Ugley, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of actual bodily harm towards another person, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The defendant, who was assisted in court by an Italian interpreter, spoke only to confirm his identity and to enter his pleas of not guilty.

Police were called to the house at about 9.50pm on Tuesday, 28 May. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Essex Police said officers received a call at 9.50pm on 28 May reporting that two people had been seriously injured at an address in Ugley, near Bishop’s Stortford.

Officers attended the address in Cambridge Road and found Ms Nugara and Mr Morreale, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Judge Christopher Morgan remanded Ricotta in custody until his trial, which is due to be heard at Chelmsford Crown Court from 20 January next year.

The family of the two victims said in an earlier tribute that Ms Nugara was "loving and dedicated to her four children and grandson".

They said that Mr Morreale, also known as Joe, "always had a cheeky smile and a loving heart".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know