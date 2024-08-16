A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death.

Emergency services were called to the Farley Hill area of Luton shortly after 2pm on Thursday.

A man aged in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been informed.

Officers are now encouraging residents in the area to check CCTV cameras and doorbell footage.

"We would like to reassure the public we’re working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and identify the person responsible," Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV footage or door-bell camera images from properties along Farley Hill and Whipperley Way, or those living on any adjoining roads. We'd also like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident who may have dash-cam footage which could help with our investigation."

