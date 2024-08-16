A police officer convicted of assaulting a woman in custody has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

PC Andrew Watt of Essex Police appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted pushing a woman in a custody cell after she was arrested in Clacton-on-Sea in December 2023.

She sustained a head injury and needed hospital treatment.

Watt, 51, was acquitted of a second charge of assault by beating.

He was sentenced the same day to 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £100 in compensation, an £85 court fee and a £114 victim surcharge.

His conviction followed an investigation by the police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “This officer now has a conviction against his name and this case should be a warning to officers who use force on people in custody.

“Though force can be used if needed, officers are trained to always use it with restraint. In this case it was neither necessary, proportionate nor reasonable in the circumstances.”

On conclusion of the IOPC investigation in May 2024, a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.

The IOPC said it would now work with Essex Police to progress a misconduct hearing for the officer over alleged breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour.

