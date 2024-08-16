A man who died after an attack that is now being investigated as murder has been named by police.

Charlie Greaves, 25, died the following day after an alleged assault in Undercliff Road West in Felixstowe.

A post-mortem examination indicated the cause of death as being a traumatic head injury, said Suffolk Police.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 9.20pm on Saturday on the seafront promenade.

A 28-year-old man from Felixstowe was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder, and has been bailed until October.

Suffolk Police said Mr Greaves, from Ipswich, would have been seen with his dog, a brown and white Staffordshire bull terrier and boxer crossbreed.

Officers continue to ask anyone who may have witnessed an altercation or who has any information about Mr Greaves' death to contact police.

This includes anyone with CCTV or a video doorbell between Ranelagh Road and Undercliff Road West, or who may have been driving in the area between 8.30pm and 9.20pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know