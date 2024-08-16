A man who was stabbed to death outside his own home has been named by police.

The death of David Dosa, 53, is now being investigated as murder by detectives.

He was killed outside his home in Farley Court, Luton, on Thursday afternoon, and police have yet to arrest anyone in their inquiry.

Det Ch Insp Nick Gardner, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “We are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding his murder and currently have several lines of inquiry we are investigating.

He added: “Knife crime has no place in our communities and we would like to reassure the public we’re working hard to identify the person responsible for this horrific attack.”

Police have asked anyone with footage, such as from CCTV, doorbells or dashcams, of Farley Hill, Whipperley Way and the surrounding streets, between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Thursday to contact them.

Police set up a cordon as they investigated the crime scene. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Supt Lee Haines, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We understand that this tragic incident, along with other serious knife crime incidents which have taken place in the county this week, will cause concern for our communities.

“There is simply no excuse for violence of this nature and I would like to reinforce our zero tolerance for knife crime, while reminding our knife carriers to ‘Just Drop It’ or face serious consequences.

“We are absolutely committed to continuing our work, alongside our partners, to drive down knife crime across the county. This requires a united response and our continued plea to the community is to support us."

It follows a stabbing in Bedford on Friday, 9 August, which left a man seriously injured. Two people have since been charged with grievous bodily harm.

In the early hours of Monday, a man was stabbed in George Street in Luton and taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

