Ed Sheeran surprised fans by turning up at Portman Road to watch Ipswich Town's first Premier League match in 22 years.

The pop star, who recently bought a 1.4% stake in the newly promoted side, arrived to watch the Tractor Boys face Liverpool on Saturday.

He left the game after the first half, when the score was 0-0, to fly to Serbia ahead of his performance in Belgrade tonight.

The game didn't go Ipswich's way with the Liverpool making a winning start against the League's new boys.

Speaking after the game, Ipswich Town's manager Kieran McKenna, said: " I think there were a lot more positives to take from the game.

Of course, the second half was difficult and Liverpool got into their stride and the game got away from us but I think the players should be really proud of their efforts.

"The way that they managed to step up and they all came away from the game more confident in terms of feeling they can compete at this level, they can play at this level."

