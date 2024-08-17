Fire crews are continuing to battle a blaze that started at a scrap metal yard.

Firefighters were called to ScrapCo on The Carrops in Red Lodge, Bury St Edmunds at around 17:40 on Friday evening.

The crews stayed at the yard into the night whilst the scrap continued to burn.

A spokesperson from Suffolk fire and Rescue Service said: " A change in wind direction means that residents of Red Lodge are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

