New images have been released of the missing jacket and phone case belonging to a dog walker who was attacked on a rural lane in Suffolk.

Mother-of-six Anita Rose died three days after being found unconscious in the village of Brantham, south of Ipswich.

Three people had been arrested as part of the murder investigation but no one has been charged.

More than three weeks on from the attack, Suffolk Police have released new images of the missing waterproof pink jacket that Anita Rose was wearing when she left for the dog walk.

Suffolk Police said detectives working on the murder investigation can confirm the missing waterproof, pink zip-up jacket is from Regatta. It is from the Autumn 2017 range and is a Calderdale II in Duchess Dark Cerise, which is no longer produced.

Officers have already recovered Anita Rose's phone but they are now looking for the phone case which is described as a black wallet style quilted case with gold crown and stud detail.

Detectives are still searching for the missing phone case. Credit: Suffolk Police

A doorbell camera image of Ms Rose showed her wearing a pink zip-up jacket while walking her dog on the day she was attacked. But by the time she was found, she was no longer wearing it.

In the days after her death, searches were carried out in Palfrey Heights, where she lived, and woodland along her suspected route as officers hunted the jacket and her missing phone.

Handout CCTV images issued by Suffolk Police of Anita Rose Credit: Suffolk Police

Detective Superintendent Mike Brown said: "This update has come from continued work alongside Anita’s family who have assisted us in identifying the make and model of the jacket as well as providing us with an image of Anita’s phone case.

“We continue to believe these missing items could hold key information or evidence to the investigation and ask anyone with any information to come forward and speak with us.

“I’d like to thank Anita’s family for their continued support throughout this investigation, their co-operation has been integral to this case.”

