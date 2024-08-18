The body of a man has been found by emergency services searching the water at Wroxham Broad.

It follows reports a man in his 20s entered the water from a boat at around 11.30pm on Friday and did not resurface.

The discovery was made just at 2pm on Sunday.

Searches have been ongoing since Friday by police, Norfolk Fire and rescue Service and the Coastguard.

The death is being treated as unexplained but isa not believed to be suspicious.

The family of the man who entered the water on Friday has been informed.

