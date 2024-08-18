Hundreds of film fans flocked to Norfolk this weekend for the Norwich Comic Con, an event dedicated to all things sci-fi.

The event, which was held at the UEA Sportspark in Norwich, is a celebration of all things fantasy and super hero.

Some of the main attractions included a Tardis and dalek, a Harry Potter green room and prop display, retro gaming zone and special guests.

Local groups including Norfolk ghostbusters and the Norwich star wars club UK were also putting on displays for visitors.

Some of the Star Wars characters made an appearance. Credit: ITV Anglia

The event is run by Creed Conventions, a company that runs Comic Cons across the country.

George Burrows, Managing Director, Creed Conventions, said: "The whole point of Comic Cons is to bring people together, to have fun, to meet their favourite celebrities.

"It's about creating a good atmosphere where children, parents, grand-parents and whole families can come together and we hope that everyone has a great time.

"The last five years have been quite difficult for everyone so actually to have an event that is about fun, putting together great costumes and caring about local events is great to see."

Former Blue Peter presenter, Peter Purves, was at the event. Credit: ITV Anglia

Former Blue Peter presenter Peter Purves was at the event. He was the very first Dr Who's assistant and appeared in 46 episodes of the iconic TV series.

He said: "I ended up in 1965/66 as the first companion in Dr Who's - William Hartnell - being one of his travelling companions and only 17 of the 46 episodes exist which is infuriating.

Georgia Green, or her character's name Cody Kyote, designed and made her costume herself.

She says: "it's a creative outlook, we enjoy it, it puts a smile on our face. It's a place you can come and see all the different costumes."

'Cody Kyote' at Norwich Comic Cons designs and makes her own costumes. Credit: ITV Anglia

Ayden James, 10, dressed up as Kylo Ren from Star Wars. He is part of Battle Sabers UK, which is based in Thetford.

He said: "the club teaches you how to use light sabers safely and they teach you certain moves."

Ayden James attends Battle Sabers UK in Thetford. Credit: ITV Anglia

Ian Rudd is part of the Norfolk Ghostbusters which formed three years ago after the most recent ghostbusters film was released.

He said: "We're now up to 11 members. We travel the country coming to lots of events like this, bringing our replica props which we've made ourselves.

"We put a lot of time, energy and effort into these to make them as screen accurate as possible.

"We make money from doing re-enactments which we donate to East Anglian Children's Hospitals."

The event will be back in Norwich on 6 April 2025.

The event will return at the same venue next Spring. Credit: ITV Anglia

