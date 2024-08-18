Hundreds of enthusiasts turned out for the UK's National pinball festival over the weekend.

The Pinfest event took over the Mercure Daventry Court Hotel in Daventry, Northamptonshire from 16 - 18 August.

Around 500 people attended the three day festival and played on 130 machines which had been brought to the town for competitions and free plays.

According to the UK Pinfest website, the festival is "the UK's only dedicated pinball event."

David Bowery, 37, and Claire Lickman, 38 from Sudbury in Suffolk organise events for The Pinball Office which runs competitions all over the East.

On Saturday, Claire won the UK Pinfest Ladies competition. She says she wants more women to get involved with the sport.

Claire Lickman, 38, won the UK Pinfest ladies competition 2024. Credit: ITV Anglia

Emily Stokes, 23, from Chelmsford in Essex came second after Claire in the Ladies tournament.

She said: "It wasn't customary for women to go to pubs and arcades back in the day to play pinball but now that is changing.

"I think its really important for women to feel safe in a space. When I was eight, I went to an afterschool club and beat all the boys in online pinball and that's what sparked my interest."

Emily Stokes, 23, came second in the Ladies tournament. Credit: ITV Anglia

Fabio Rodrigues, 37, from Daventry took his daughter Alice, 6, to the festival for her birthday.

He said: "She just loves it, we tried it here last year and she has been talking about it for a whole year since so we had to come back."

Fabio Rodrigues, 37, brought his daughter Alice for her 6th birthday. Credit: ITV Anglia

Nathan Garwood, 27, who was born in Ipswich and now lives in Essex is a regional champion and competed for the East Anglia team.

He said: "Pinball is this underground hobby that I don't think many people realise is as big as it is.

"Pinball is all about fun but there is also a competitive element. This weekend there are so many tournaments with open events and it brings together people from across the country."

Nathan Garwood, 27, is a regional pinball champion. Credit: ITV Anglia

Craig Pullen is ranked second in the UK in competitive pinball.

He said: "We've had people come in from all over Europe and it beings the community together.

"More than 500 people who all love this hobby have been here today. The fact that its a game of skill adds a real challenge to the game but it is also so enjoyable."

