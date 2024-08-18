Two men have died following a head on collision between a motorcycle and a car along the A47.

The incident happened on Friday 16 August along the Acle Straight at 11.30pm when an orange Sinnis motorbike collided with an Audi TT.

Both the rider and passenger of the motorcycle, which was travelling towards Great Yarmouth, died at the scene.

The driver of the Audi, who was traveling towards Norwich, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

The road was closed for more than 12 hours while emergency crews responded.

Officers would like to speak to witnesses and see dashcam footage of either vehicle before the incident.

