Two teenagers are in hospital after a triple stabbing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called at around 12:20am with reports of violence in Freston, Paston which is an area in Peterborough.

An 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys were taken to hospital with stab wounds. One of the 17-year-olds has since left hospital but the other men remain in a serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police investigating the stabbing have said an investigation is being conducted and it is being treated as an isolated incident.

