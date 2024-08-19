A drug dealer, who supplied what is known as 'pink cocaine', has been jailed for 13 years.

Robbie Hasell, 35, admitted to the crimes, after police linked him to messages which detailed plans to supply the designer drug.

The new synthetic substance, despite its street name, is not a variety of cocaine.

It is typically found in powdered form and contains a mix of illegal substances such as Ketamine and MDMA, dyed pink with food colouring.

The 35-year-old, of Tanys Dell in Harlow, was also involved in the supply of cannabis, cocaine and ketamine.

Police raided Hasell's property in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, on 5 June. His phone was seized then.

He was jailed for 13 years at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Frazer Low, said: “This case is a prime example of the risk users take in partaking in illegal drug use.

“You never really know what the substance might contain.

“Drugs such as the those advertised in these messages rarely contain what might be suggested, it’s usually a mix of other drugs and substances.

“Our work involves targeting those criminals who stand to make real profit off the back of this awful trade.

“They may be distanced from the harm the trade in drugs causes on the streets, but they are not out of the spotlight and cannot operate with impunity.

“We are frequently able to detect and build cases against those involved in bringing Class A drugs to our streets.

“This case is just one example, and proves the serious time drug suppliers can expect to face when we catch them.”

