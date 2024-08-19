Two motorcyclists killed in a head-on crash were riding a stolen bike, police have confirmed.

The orange Sinnis bike had been taken from an address in Norwich earlier on Friday night and was travelling on the Acle Straight towards Great Yarmouth, said Norfolk Police.

Two men, aged 44 and 31, were killed in the crash with an Audi TT coming the other way at about 11.30pm.

The rider and passenger were declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Audi, who was travelling towards Norwich, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

The road was closed for more than 12 hours while emergency crews responded.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know