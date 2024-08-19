Teenager arrested over triple stabbing that put three in hospital

A teenage boy has been arrested by police investigating a tribble stabbing that left three teenagers in hospital.

They were injured in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Paston area of Peterborough.

Two 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by police on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, and is being questioned by detectives.

On Sunday, police said one of the injured 17-year-olds had been discharged from hospital but the other two were still being treated.

Police said they were treating the attack, to which police were called at around 12.20am, as an isolated incident.

