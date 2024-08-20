A drink driver who smashed into the back of a police car at a lane closure has been disqualified from driving.

Luke Johnson, 37, drove into the police car when one officer was in the driver's seat and the other was removing road cones at the front.

The Volkswagen Crafter van was heading towards the pair so fast that only one officer had the chance to dive out of the way.

The officer who was still inside was injured, though the injuries were not serious.

The police had been removing the lane closure after a broken down vehicle was recovered on the A1 at Tinwell, just over the Cambridgeshire border in Leicestershire, before 1am last Wednesday.

Other police arrived and Johnson took a breath test by the roadside. He was more than three times the legal limit.

Luke Johnson, 37, smashed into the back of a police car. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Johnson, of Major Street, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

In police interview, he admitted having a problem with alcohol and drinking vodka while at work at 9pm that same evening.

Johnson said he went a different route to usual, via the A1, but this was described as ‘quite dark’.

He claimed he did not see any police lights or traffic cones, and his last memory before the crash was coming to a stop.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without due care and attention.

He was sentenced at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he was handed a community order with a nine-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and fined £336.

Sergeant David McIlwhan said: “It was pure luck that day that the officers involved were not more seriously injured.

“Johnson put lives at risk when he made the decision to get in his vehicle and drive after drinking alcohol, when he was also supposed to be working at the time.

“We encourage anyone who suspects a drink driver to report it to us.”

