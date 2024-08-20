Play Brightcove video

Pictures from Gary Hunt

Firefighters are dealing with a large fire at a business unit in Northampton.

The fire at St Andrew's Road, in the Semilong area, was reported as early as 8.30pm on Tuesday.

The road is closed and people have been urged to avoid the area.

Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed due to a large plume of smoke.

Major fire in Northampton on 20 August, 2024. Credit: Gary Hunt

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know