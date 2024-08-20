The family of Stephen Chamberlain, a co-defendant in the US trial of missing tycoon Mike Lynch, have paid tribute to him after his death from injuries he suffered after being hit by a car.

The 52-year-old was a pedestrian when he was involved in the crash in Stretham, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, after the crash on the A1123 at about 10.10am, and later died.

Mr Chamberlain had stood trial alongside Mr Lynch on fraud charges in the US, which ended in their acquittal earlier this year.

Mr Lynch remains missing off the coast of Sicily after the yacht he was on board sank in bad weather.

“Steve was a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend," said his family in a statement released through Cambridgeshire Police.

“He was an amazing individual whose only goal in life was to help others in any way possible.

“He made a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“He will be deeply missed but forever in the hearts of his loved ones.”

The driver of the blue Vauxhall Corsa, a 49-year-old woman from Haddenham in Cambridgeshire, remained at the scene and was helping police with their inquiries.

Mr Chamberlain was also chairman of local football club Hardwick FC.

In a statement on X, the club said: "It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of our chairman, our team mate and our dear friend, Steve 'Grumpy' Chamberlain.

"Steve was the heartbeat and driving force for many years at the club even when he took a step back. He was more than just a team-mate to many of us; Steve was a source of guidance, strength and laughter.

"Steve touched countless lives. He had an incredible way of making people feel seen, heard, and loved, and we will forever hold his memory in our hearts.

"Go well Steve, we will miss you forever. X."

