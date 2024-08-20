Six puppies were found dumped at the same location on different days in the same week.

They were abandoned in between Welney and Ten Mile Bank in Norfolk, on Station Road.

The first puppy was found on Thursday, 8 August. And more were found over the next five days.

The RSPCA said it is taking care of the six puppies and is investigating what happened.

It believes two other dogs - an adult and a puppy - were also rescued and are being cared for by a member of the public.

A Jack Russell crossbreed named Rollo, who was rescued Credit: RSPCA

The first puppy was a Jack Russell cross aged between eight and 12 weeks old. Named Rollo, he is being treated for roundworms and mites.

There are also two terrier cross dogs, thought to be only six to seven weeks old. They are being treated for severe Demodicosis & Pyoderma Mites.

Another puppy, a terrier crossbreed named Chickadee, also had mange and had lost almost all of her fur.

A puppy named Chickadee was rescued in Norfolk Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer David Allen has been investigating the spate of abandonments, with his colleague Inspector Emily Astillberry.

He said: “We are grateful to all the members of the public and the vets who helped these poor puppies.

“It is really concerning that there has been a spate of puppies and potentially an adult dog abandoned in the same location - and it feels like it’s more than just a coincidence, which is why we believe they could be all connected.

“It could be they were all abandoned at the same time - but were hiding and so that’s why they have been found on separate days. The local dog wardens have set up dog traps in the area just in case there are still more out there and we are supporting where we can.

“We have also been told that an adult dog and another pup were found by a member of the public so we would ask if that person could also contact us to let us know how they are.

“It’s really sad to think someone just abandoned them in this way. We understand the financial difficulties some people are experiencing right now, however abandoning your pet is never the answer.

"There is help and support available and we would urge people to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities"

The RSPCA said it receives more reports of animal cruel in summer, and is encouraging people to report abuse.

