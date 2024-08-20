Police searching for a man who went into a river overnight have recovered a body.

The man in his 30s was seen going into the River Wensum near Norwich at about 2.30am on Tuesday morning.

A body was found by emergency services in the river at Costessey at about 10am, said Norfolk Police.

Officers were called to reports that the man had entered the water but had not resurfaced.

Police were searching the waters around Hellesdon Mill. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Searches around Hellesdon Mill took place throughout the morning involving police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

The family of the man has been informed, said police.

His death is not believed to be suspicious, but police are now attempting to establish the circumstances of what happened.

