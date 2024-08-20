A 70-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty in the sea off the north Norfolk coast.

He was last seen going for a swim at Brancaster beach around 1:20pm on Saturday 17 August.

An alarm was raised after he failed to return, and police were called by HM Coastguard just before 2pm.

Officers helped the Coastguard with the search and the man was found at around 3:15pm.

Despite efforts from emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

