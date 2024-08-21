A non-league footballer who beat a two-year-old child so badly doctors compared her injuries to those of a high-speed crash victim has been found guilty of child cruelty.

Kiernan Hughes-Mason, 32, left the girl with life-changing brain injuries and in need of round-the-clock care following the attack in Westcliff-on-Sea in Essex in January 2020.

At trial, where Hughes-Mason was convicted of grievous bodily harm and child cruelty, prosecutors said the injuries were similar to those inflicted by "a fall from... several storeys".

During a 15-year career, Hughes-Mason started off at Millwall and later played for the social media team Hashtag United, most recently serving as manager of Tower Hamlets FC.

Hughes-Mason called paramedics while looking after his ex-partner's daughter on 31 January 2020.

He claimed at first that he had been downstairs when he heard a bang from her bedroom and believed she had fallen on a doll house, leaving her conscious but unresponsive.

Paramedics took her to hospital and she was put into an induced coma, and then taken on to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Doctors found 17 different injuries to her legs, back, face and chest which are thought to have been inflicted between October 2019 and January 2020.

She remained in a coma for 14 days and suffered life-changing brain injuries which means she needs 24-hour care.

Hughes-Mason was arrested on 14 February 2020.

During the investigation, officers found on Hughes-Mason's phone messages sent to friends in which he described how angry caring for the girl made him, including telling one person "She’s actually getting on my nerves", and "I’m gonna hit her".

In closing speeches, the prosecution barrister said: “The experts are all unanimously of the view that the child’s devastating head and brain injuries could not have been caused accidentally while she was alone in her room.

“Hughes-Mason was keen from the outset to portray himself to the police as the doting stepfather who treated the children as his own, saying how much he loved them.

“Yet in his text messages written at the time, he constantly referred to them as ‘your children,’ or ‘your child’ to the child’s mother. He regularly belittled them, talked about them as if they were stupid and put them down.

“In respect of the head and brain injury that the child suffered… the experts all agree that the pattern of injuries found is consistent with the child having been vigorously shaken… with her head likely being hit against a hard surface.

“The only explanation for the pattern of injuries suffered by the child was that they were inflicted by this defendant and inflicted deliberately.”

'Consequences for the rest of her life'

Following Hughes-Mason's conviction, the victim's family said: “We finally have a verdict and that man is now held accountable for what he did to our little girl.

“We have had to go through what no family should ever have to experience, and our girl is going to bear the consequences of what he has done to her for the rest of her life”.

Det Sgt Ellie Nudd of Essex Police's child abuse investigation team, said: “This conviction is important. Hughes-Mason denied responsibility for all of the child’s injuries, pointing the finger at others or blaming them on accidents.

"This little girl will never recover from the injuries she sustained from this violent attack.

“The doctor’s were clear about the extent of the injuries – they were equivalent to a high-speed crash, and would have to be the result of a violent assault."

He will be sentenced on 10 September at Basildon Crown Court.

