Police investigating the stabbing of a man outside his home have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

David Dosa, 53, died at the scene after the attack outside Farley Court, Luton, on Thursday.

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man.

He is being questioned in custody, said police.

David Dosa died outside his home in Farley Court in Luton on Thursday. Credit: Family photo

Det Ch Insp Nick Gardner said: “This arrest is a welcome development in our investigation into the death of David Dosa.

“I would like to reiterate my thanks to the community of Farley Hill and commend them for supporting our investigation."

Police continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know