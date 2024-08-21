A man has died after falling into a river while trying to get on to a boat - becoming the sixth death in water in the East of England in less than a month.

The man, aged in his 50s, was recovered from the water by emergency services but was declared dead shortly after.

He fell in to the River Bure near North River Road in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, at 9.10pm on Tuesday while trying to board a rented boat.

The family of the man had been informed, said Norfolk Police. The death was being treated as unexplained but was not thought to be suspicious, added a spokesman.

The death follows other apparent drownings in the region over the summer.

On Tuesday, the body of a man in his 30s was found in the River Wensum at Costessey near Norwich

On Saturday, a man in his 70s died at Brancaster on the north Norfolk coast, and the following day the body of a man in his 20s was pulled from the water at Wroxham Broad, after he went missing on Friday night.

Last week a teenager died after being seen in difficulty while swimming in a lake in Cherry Hinton near Cambridge.

On 31 July, kayaker Cory Chilvers died after capsizing near Wiggenhall St Germans in west Norfolk. His body was found three days later.

