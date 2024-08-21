The son of a colleague of Mike Lynch's who died after being hit by a car has vowed to finish his father's final run.

Stephen Chamberlain, 52, who stood trial and was cleared alongside the missing tech tycoon, was out running when he was involved in the crash in Stretham, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday, his lawyer said.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, after the crash on the A1123 at about 10.10am, and later died.

The route of his final run was posted on his Strava account.

Commenting on the post, his son Teddy Chamberlain promised to complete the route as a tribute to his father, and invited others to join too.

"We are planning to complete this run for Dad (after I train of course!).

"If any of you would like to pay tribute and run it with us I will keep you updated.

"He was such an incredible man and the pain we feel is unimaginable."

Fellow runners on Strava left tributes on the post, describing Mr Chamberlain as "a great man who it was a pleasure to share trails with" and "an incredible athlete and inspiration".

Mr Chamberlain had recently competed in the Lakeland 100 trail race and was a finisher of the 2023 Winter Spine Race, a 268-mile, week-long race along the Pennine Way.

Teddy Chamberlain's comment joined a number of tributes left on the keen runner's last Strava post.

It comes as the search continues for Mr Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah and four others who are missing after a yacht sank off the coast of Italy during a tornado.

Two bodies were found inside the sunken yacht on Wednesday, but have yet to be formally identified.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Lynch, 59, who was described by a neighbour, Ruth Leigh, as a "very charitable man".

Ms Leigh, of Pettistree in Suffolk, said: “You’d see him driving about and he’d always wave and say hello and use your name.

“Once a year he’d host a party on the lawn and we’d all go to it.

“He’s just a really nice person. I know that sounds a bit trite, but for a man in his position with every right he could have been quite lofty but he wasn’t, he got involved.

“He used to come and speak at the church in the village on Remembrance Sunday.

“He gave a lot of his time and effort which was good. We just had an incredibly high opinion of him.”

