A teenage girlfriend watched her young husband-to-be slip beneath the water to his death as he was trying out a new kayak for the first time.

Brianna Webster, 17, had gone to the river near King's Lynn in Norfolk with her fiance Cory Chilvers, 18, so he could try out the new inflatable boat.

She was on the riverbank at Wiggenhall St Germans as he launched the kayak on 28 July, but just minutes later he capsized.

Mr Chilvers, from King's Lynn, managed to shout for help but then disappeared beneath the surface of the Middle Level Main Drain.

Miss Webster, who was with a friend and the couple's border collie Nyla, raised the alarm immediately.

Mr Chilvers' father Marcus was there within minutes and went into the water to try to find him.

Despite extensive searches, his body was not discovered until three days later.

Mr Chilvers was described as a loving son and a kind and thoughtful young man. Credit: Family picture/Norfolk Police

Now flowers, photos and tributes have been placed by the river and Mr Chilvers' mum and girlfriend find peace and comfort in visiting the spot.

Miss Webster, who was living with her sweetheart at nearby Terrington St Clement, was too upset to talk about the tragedy, but Mr Chilvers' mother told ITV News Anglia the family wanted to warn others of the dangers.

Brianna Webster and Cory's mum by the spot where he drowned. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Claire Wadham said: “I drive over this bridge every day and see people jumping into the water having fun… Cory was having fun in his kayak.

"We never thought for one moment that it was so dangerous.

"But under the water there are so many hidden dangers.

"There needs to be more awareness made of the dangers, more signs, more education.”

Her comments came as authorities in Norfolk issued a safety warning ahead of the bank holiday weekend, prompted by a series of deaths in water this summer.

The family are raising funds in Mr Chilvers' name for the rapid relief team based in Cambridge which supported the emergency services searching for him.

Brianna has placed pictures of Cory by the river to make a shrine to his memory. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A spokeswoman said the family’s generosity at such a difficult time was truly heartwarming

Many water deaths are linked to alcohol but Mr Chilvers, who was due to marry Miss Webster next year, had not been drinking.

His mother said his death at such a young age had torn the family apart as he had everything to live for.

She said: “It’s not fair. He’s left a void in everybody’s hearts who knew him - his friends from school, college and everybody who knew him. Cory was just such a loving, caring, wonderful son.

"I had 18-and-a-half years of having the privilege of being his mum but unfortunately this tragic accident means that’s all gone."

Mrs Wadham said her son would always be with her in her heart, and that he would want her to go on and be strong.

She added: “Please just be safe for my boy.”

