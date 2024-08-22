Football teams associated with a disgraced non-league player and manager who left his step-daughter brain-damaged have described his crimes as "deeply shocking".

Their condemnations came after Kiernan Hughes-Mason was convicted of beating his ex-partner's two-year-old daughter so badly she has been left with life-changing brain injuries.

The 32-year-old was convicted at Basildon Crown Court on Wednesday after a three-week trial.

The court heard Hughes-Mason was initially arrested for the assault in Westcliff-on-Sea on 14 February 2020 - more than four and a half years ago, since when he has continued his football career.

Enfield Borough FC issued a statement on social media to say he had been sacked as manager as soon as his crimes had come to light.

During a 15-year career, Hughes-Mason started off at Millwall and later played for the social media team Hashtag United, before last year serving as joint manager of Tower Hamlets FC.

Hughes-Mason has played for clubs across the country. Credit: My London/BPM Media

He had also played for clubs around the country, including Leatherhead, Kettering and Saffron Walden, and also had a spell in New Zealand.

Hashtag United FC described news of his conviction as "sickening" and issued a statement expressing sympathy with the victim's family.

"[On Wednesday] the club has been made aware of some deeply shocking news regarding one of our former players and reserve team manager, Kiernan Hughes-Mason, who has been found guilty of crimes that are frankly sickening.

"Firstly, everyone associated with the club would like to offer our deepest sympathy to the victim and their family.

"We can't possibly imagine what they have been going through since these horrific events took place.

"We can categorically state that the club had no knowledge whatsoever of these events until today.

"We are told that the crimes he has now been found guilty of occurred before he joined us.

"Some serious flaws have been exposed in procedures as we'd received confirmation form the relevant authorities that he was clear to coach as part of standard background checks.

"Our club has an absolute zero tolerance policy on behaviour even closely relating to this. Our values are centred around positivity, inclusivity and above all else, creating a safe place for all."

Other clubs raised concerns about the checking process which they said had failed to raise any red flags about Hughes-Mason.

Enfield Borough FC Chairman Marvin Walker said the serious legal matters which had since come to light had not been disclosed during the hiring process.

He said the club had moved to sack Hughes-Mason immediately, adding: "Enfield Borough FC is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability, and we believe this action is necessary to uphold those values."

If you are affected by the issues discussed in this article, you can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

