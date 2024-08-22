A man in his 20s has suffered a leg injury after a shooting described by police as a "targeted incident".It happened around 11.30pm on Wednesday night at Denmead in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes.

The man was treated in hospital but has since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police believe there is no threat to the wider public and are appealing for witnesses.

Investigating officer DI Graeme Williams, based at Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “I understand that this may be alarming but, fortunately, these incidents are extremely rare.

“There is an increased police presence in the area so anyone with concerns can get in touch or speak to a uniformed officer."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know