A man has been charged with the murder of David Dosa, who died of stab wounds in an attack outside his home.

Yasar Hussain, 27, of Aylesbury, was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court.

Det Chief Insp Nick Gardner said: “This is a significant step in our investigation into the tragic death of David last week.

“This is clearly a traumatic time for his family and friends. Our thoughts are with them at this time and our specialist officers are supporting them.

Police set up a cordon as they investigated the crime scene. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Mr Dosa was killed outside his home in Farley Court on Thursday, 15 August.

Police said they were continuing their inquiries into the incident and want anyone who has information to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know