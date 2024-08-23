A mum who campaigned for justice after botched surgery says a landmark payout for 140 victims of vaginal mesh complications is a huge step forward, but the compensation feels like "lottery litigation".

Kath Sansom started her own campaign, Sling the Mesh, on behalf of thousands of women thought to have been injured and left in chronic pain due to the products used to treat incontinence after childbirth.

Now, almost 10 years since the campaign group began, this is the first time any of the patients have been able to successfully claim against the mesh manufacturers.

It is understood the undisclosed settlement figure could potentially run into millions of pounds.

Ms Sansom said it was a "groundbreaking" moment, but more needs to be done.

"140 women is a tiny fraction of the thousands suffering. So while it's really welcome news, there are drawbacks."

Sling the Mesh has more than 11,000 members around the world. Credit: ITV News Anglia.

Ms Sansom, from March in Cambridgeshire, was recommended the mesh implant surgery by her GP, after suffering from bladder leaks, and describes having the operation as "instant pain, instant regret".

"When I went back to my surgeon I was very much gaslit and made to feel like a mystery patient.

"I did a bit of googling at that point and found a few other women online that had been trying to raise awareness.

"And so within two weeks of that surgery I set up Sling the Mesh with 20 women that I'd found online and it's now got almost 11,000 members from around the world."

Ms Sansom said running the group has been heartbreaking, with a lot of tears behind the scenes.

"I've had to really make sure I look after my mental health and wellbeing to run a support group where you see so much devastation, women who have lost jobs, marriages, their health and wellbeing, their hobbies.

"More than 60% of the group struggle with anxiety and depression and over 20% of them have had suicidal thoughts."

The permanent mesh implants are used to treat incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse after childbirth. Credit: ITV News Anglia.

A statute of limitations on the Consumer Protection Act means that affected women can only sue within 10 years of the mesh being manufactured.Lisa Lunt, a partner at law firm Pogust Goodhead, which led the litigation, said: “Women implanted with transvaginal mesh have experienced years of chronic pain and suffering.

“Hundreds of women were prevented from making a claim due to strict 10-year time limits that are in force from the date that the product was manufactured.

“It’s about time that the government took action to increase the time limits.”

Side-effects from the mesh operation have included infection, pelvic pain, difficulty urinating, pain during sex and incontinence. Credit: ITV News Anglia.

In April 2018, then-Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt announced a review into the use of vaginal mesh following concerns raised by affected women.

Use of the implants was suspended in July 2018 and they are now only used as a last resort through a high vigilance programme of restricted practice.

Each of the companies involved in the litigation confirmed the actions had been resolved without admission of liability.

Ms Lunt added: “As a firm we were pleased to represent clients who had been previously turned down by other firms and reach a conclusion in their claims.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are carefully considering the recommendations of the review into this issue, and ministers have already met with the Patient Safety Commissioner to discuss next steps.

“This highlights the devastating consequences of previous failures across the health system, and this government recognises that significant improvements in patient safety are needed to restore public confidence.”

